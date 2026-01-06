Azerbaijan enacts permit requirement for agricultural facility construction

6 January 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

The list of construction projects that do not require a building permit will be changed, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev approved a request to issue permits for the construction of facilities used in agricultural activities, which was adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 19 last year.

According to amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code, the names of agricultural facilities have been removed from the list of constructions exempt from permit requirements.

Under the new rules, the construction of the following objects on private, leased, or otherwise used land will still not require a permit, provided they are not built on land designated for agriculture:

- Wells on private land with a maximum volume of 60 cubic meters and a maximum depth of 5 meters;

- Temporary structures with a capacity of up to 100 people;

- Greenhouses with a maximum height of 3 meters and a maximum area of 300 square meters.

All of these exemptions exclude constructions on land specifically designated for agricultural use.