Auto imports rise led by Tesla and hybrids
For the first time ever, more than 300,000 imported cars were sold in South Korea last year, driven largely by a surge in Tesla sales. Chinese automaker BYD also made a strong debut, entering the top 10 in its first year on the market, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!