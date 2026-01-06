Auto imports rise led by Tesla and hybrids

6 January 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time ever, more than 300,000 imported cars were sold in South Korea last year, driven largely by a surge in Tesla sales. Chinese automaker BYD also made a strong debut, entering the top 10 in its first year on the market, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

