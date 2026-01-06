Azerbaijan approves cooperation program with Jordan for 2025-2027 — decree

6 January 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The “program of executive cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the fields of science and education, culture and arts, youth and sports, archaeology, health care, and media for 2025-2027” has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The decree approves the “Program of Executive Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for 2025-2027,” which covers areas including science, education, culture, arts, youth, sports, archaeology, healthcare, and media. This agreement, signed in Baku on November 27, 2025, is now officially endorsed.

Upon the program's adoption, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the implementation of its provisions.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is responsible for informing the Government of Jordan once the necessary internal procedures for the program’s entry into force are completed.