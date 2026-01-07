Demining worker injured by anti-personnel mine in Jabrayil

7 January 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that a landmine incident occurred on January 7, 2026, in the village of Mehdili in the liberated Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

The incident involved Rashad Nariman oglu Mammadov, born in 1985, an employee of a private company engaged in humanitarian demining operations. While performing his official duties, he triggered an anti-personnel mine, sustaining minor injuries to his leg.

The injured worker was immediately evacuated to the district central hospital, where his condition was described as satisfactory, and his life is not in danger.

ANAMA continues to emphasize the risks associated with landmines in liberated territories and calls for strict adherence to safety protocols during demining operations.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan faces one of the most severe landmine contamination problems in the world as a result of the decades-long Garabagh conflict. Vast areas of the country’s liberated territories remain polluted with landmines and unexploded ordnance, posing serious risks to civilians and delaying large-scale reconstruction. According to official data, thousands of mines are detected and neutralized each year during humanitarian demining operations. The mine threat continues to hinder infrastructure development, agricultural activity, and the safe return of internally displaced persons. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) leads clearance efforts, working with both local and international partners.