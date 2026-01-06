Azerbaijan announces recognition of foreign academic degrees from last year [PHOTO]

6 January 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, Azerbaijan recognized a total of 35 academic degrees issued in foreign countries.

Azernews reports, citing the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of Azerbaijan, that Turkiye was the most common country of origin, with 16 degrees recognized. The field of Economics led in terms of recognition, accounting for 13 of the approved degrees.

Other countries whose degrees were recognized include Russia (4), Germany (3), Ukraine (3), Hungary (3), France (2), and the Czech Republic, Japan, Finland, and Belgium, each with one degree.

This data reflects Azerbaijan’s continued engagement with international academic standards and highlights the country’s efforts to facilitate professional and academic mobility for its citizens. The recognition of foreign degrees supports the integration of international expertise into Azerbaijan’s education and professional sectors, particularly in fields such as economics, engineering, and sciences.