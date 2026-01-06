Central Scientific Library opens exhibition in honor of prominent statesman [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has prepared a virtual exhibition titled "Fatali Khan Khoyski – 150", Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition presents the full text of the decree by President Ilham Aliyev on the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoyski, a prominent political and statesman, one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and its first Prime Minister.

The exhibition provides extensive information about the distinguished public figure's difficult, eventful, yet honourable life, and his rich career in public and political service.

It also includes videos, photographs, and historical documents.

Among the publications displayed are "Fatali Khan Khoyski: Life and Activities," "Encyclopedia of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic," "The Commissar," "20th Century: Prominent State Builders of Azerbaijan," "State and Law of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic," "The Path to Independence," "Azerbaijan Democratic Republic – 100," "Love of Independence," "Security Agencies of the Republic," and other valuable works.

In addition to the virtual exhibition, a traditional exhibition has also been organised at the library.

Fatali Khan Khoyski (1875–1920) was a prominent Azerbaijani state and political leader and one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). He served as the first Prime Minister of ADR after its declaration of independence on May 28, 1918.

Before that, he was a deputy in the Russian Empire's Second State Duma and held important roles such as minister of justice and education in the Transcaucasian government.

Fatali Khan Khoyski played a key role in building the new state, including efforts in education and national governance.

On September 17, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree marking the 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoysk.

The decree instructs the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Science and Education, to create and carry out a program of events to commemorate Fatali Khan Khoyski's 150th anniversary.