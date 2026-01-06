Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat [PHOTOS]
As part of her visit to Muscat, Leyla Aliyeva has also visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Azernews reports.
Constructed at the initiative of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and opened in 2001, the mosque is one of the country's most magnificent religious and architectural monuments.
The mosque, which can accommodate approximately 20,000 worshippers, has become an architectural symbol of Muscat.
