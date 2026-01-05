Zelensky to replace security service head
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Monday that he had met with the Head of the Security Service (SBU), Vasyl Malyuk, thanked him for his service, and discussed his successor, Azernews reports.
While omitting to name any individual, Zelensky said that Malyuk "knows how to do this best and will continue to do this in the SBU system," praising his contribution in combat and instructing him to pursue even "stronger results" in operations against Russia aimed at "destroying the enemy."
Malyuk has held the position since February 2023, and before served as Acting Head of the SBU from July 2022.
