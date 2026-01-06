China limits dual-use exports to Japan
by Alimat Aliyeva
On January 6, China announced restrictions on the export of dual-use goods to Japan, citing concerns that these products could be used for military purposes, Azernews reports.
According to an official statement, "Exports of all dual-use goods to Japanese military users are prohibited, including for military purposes or any other end-use that could contribute to strengthening Japan's military capabilities."
The move reflects growing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over security and regional influence in East Asia. Analysts note that dual-use goods—products that can serve both civilian and military applications—play a key role in technology and defense sectors, and limiting their export could affect Japanese industries that rely on advanced materials and components.
This latest restriction adds to a series of trade and security measures between the two countries, highlighting the complex interplay of commerce, technology, and geopolitics in the region.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!