First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Christmas [PHOTO]

6 January 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

"I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world."

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Christmas.

