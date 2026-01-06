Azerbaijan remembers prominent poet Mikayil Mushfig

6 January 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

January 6th is the memorial day for Mikayil Mushfig, a prominent representative of 20th-century Azerbaijani literature, a victim of repression, and a tragic poet.

Although he left this world early, he left behind a rich legacy of lyrical works filled with a deep love for life, freedom, and the human spirit, which continue to inspire readers across generations.

This year marks the 88th anniversary of the poet's death.

Mikayil Mushfig's first published work, the poem "Today", appeared in the "Young Worker" newspaper in 1926, while his final poem, "Leaves of Emotion", was published in the "Literature Newspaper" in 1937.

Due to his prolific creativity, starting from 1930, several of his books were published, including "Winds", "Sounds of the Day", "Among the Waves", "One May", "Cotton", "Battles", "Poems", "Shengul, Shungul, Mengul", "Rock", "The Peasant and the Snake", among others.

Starting from 1957, his books such as "Selected Works", "Works", "Leaves of Emotion", "Song of Eternity", "What My Heart Says", "Love of Life", and others were published.

The memoir book "My Days with Mushfig", written by the poet's wife, Dilbar Akhundzade, was published in 1968, with a revised edition released in 2005.

Mikayil Mishfig was also involved in translation. He translated works from A. Pushkin's "The Gypsies" (together with Sh. Abbasov), M. Lermontov's "Demon" (together with R. Rza), Shevchenko, O. Khayyam, and other poets, along with M. F. Akhundzadeh's "The Eastern Poem" into Azerbaijani.

Mikayil Mishfig, who fell victim to the wave of repression in the Soviet Empire, was brutally executed on January 6, 1938. Although he was a tragic poet, he left a true artistic treasure for the Azerbaijani people and took with him the key to unlocking a great treasure.

His rich literary heritage includes almost every genre of lyric poetry, ranging from poems to epics, including works like "The Shepherd", "My Friend", "Rock", "Broken Saz", "Morning", and "The Epic of Freedom".

In the poem "The Holiday Evening", by recalling childhood memories of Novruz, the author opposed the Soviet regime's policy aimed at erasing national traditions from memory.

Mikayil Mishfig's 100th and 110th birth anniversaries were celebrated with a series of events in Azerbaijan and abroad by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

His personality is a symbol of national consciousness and patriotism, and his creative works are an invaluable treasure for the development of national identity in the younger generation and for nurturing feelings of patriotism.