7 January 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Estonia plans to complete the construction of border infrastructure along its eastern frontier with Russia by the end of 2027, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Veiko Kommusaar, a representative of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

According to Kommusaar, all work scheduled for 2025 has already been completed. Fences have been installed along sections of the land border where they were necessary, taking into account natural terrain features. By the end of last year, permanent border infrastructure was also established at the ends of the Saatse Sapoga passages. Water and swampy sections of the border are being secured using alternative methods.

Last year, construction focused on two major sections of the land border, totaling approximately 47 kilometers.

“The completed works include access roads and patrol routes, the installation of surveillance masts and fences, and the infrastructure needed for the deployment and commissioning of video surveillance and monitoring systems. In previous years, border infrastructure projects covered about 63 kilometers,” Kommusaar explained.

As the project progresses, the need for additional infrastructure has grown, meaning work will continue through 2026–2027. Fences are now planned for areas that were not previously included, including territories that were originally slated for exchange with Russia.

The PPA also plans to expand infrastructure along the Narva River: in addition to five monitoring positions already built, nine more are currently under construction. For the final 15-kilometer section of the land border, which has not yet received funding, the agency, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intends to request additional government financing and apply for EU funds to purchase monitoring equipment.

According to Kommusaar, the goal of the project is to create a modern, effectively secured border where surveillance systems, physical barriers, and advanced control centers work in tandem.

Estonian project is not just about fences and cameras—it reflects a broader trend in Europe toward “smart borders,” where technology and physical infrastructure combine to create flexible, adaptive security solutions. Once complete, Estonia’s eastern border could serve as a model for modern border management in regions facing complex security challenges.