South Korea to aid underdeveloped regions in 2026

7 January 2026 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

The government announced on Wednesday that it will create a 200 billion won ($138 million) fund this year to ensure a steady flow of investment capital to regions facing population decline and weakened industrial bases, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

