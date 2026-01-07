Azerbaijan's U-21 national team to hold training camp

7 January 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national under-21 football team will hold a training camp in Baku on January 11-17, Azernews reports, citing AFFA.

The training camp will take place at the National Teams' Training Center.

As part of the preparations, the U-21 team will play two friendly matches.

The Azerbaijan U-21 side is scheduled to face "Sabail" on January 16 and "Shamakhi" on January 17.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.