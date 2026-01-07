Azerbaijan's U-21 national team to hold training camp
Azerbaijan's national under-21 football team will hold a training camp in Baku on January 11-17, Azernews reports, citing AFFA.
The training camp will take place at the National Teams' Training Center.
As part of the preparations, the U-21 team will play two friendly matches.
The Azerbaijan U-21 side is scheduled to face "Sabail" on January 16 and "Shamakhi" on January 17.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!