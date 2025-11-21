Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva participate in environmental campaigns in Lankaran [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva, have participated in several environmental activities during their visit to Lankaran, Azernews reports.

The first event was a tree-planting campaign organized by the IDEA Public Union in a forest area of Lankaran as part of the "Green Marathon." During this event, 1,350 Eldar pine saplings were planted with the participation of volunteers. Information was shared during the event about efforts to expand green areas, restore forest funds, and protect the ecosystem.

It should be noted that the main goal of the "Republic-wide Greening Marathon" (Green Marathon), jointly organized by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to increase green areas, promote the tradition of tree planting, protect the environment, enrich the country's floral biodiversity, and contribute to awareness-raising activities related to the preservation of greenery. The “Green Marathon” aims to plant approximately 2 million trees across the country during the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026.

Later, an action was held in the Hirkan National Park to enrich biodiversity by releasing animals back into nature. During this action, 2 raccoons, 2 foxes, and 4 wild boars were released into their natural habitat. The raccoons had been rescued after being illegally kept in commercial establishments, discovered through a joint inspection initiative organized by the IDEA Public Union and relevant authorities. After being treated and rehabilitated for 4 months at the Baku Zoological Park, they were fully recovered and returned to nature. The foxes had been found injured by citizens and handed over to the Baku Zoological Park. After undergoing examination and treatment in clinical conditions for one year, they were successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The wild boars released during the event were once listed in the the Red Book of Azerbaijan. Due to successful conservation efforts in the country, the population of this species has increased, and the boars were removed from the Red Book. The wild boars released in the National Park are individuals bred in the Baku Zoological Park, and their natural population has been restored.

These ecological activities are part of the regular work carried out by the IDEA Public Union to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity in Azerbaijan.