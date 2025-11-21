Baku hosts international conference exploring Eastern miniature art in digital age [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An International Scientific Conference on "Miniature – Eastern Visual Philosophy and Contemporary Context" has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve in partnership with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The event was of great scientific and cultural importance, aiming to deeply explore the aesthetic and spiritual values of Eastern miniature art. It also focused on reinterpreting this tradition in the context of digital art and visual philosophy in the modern age.

The conference covered several key topics, including the philosophical and cultural aspects of miniature art, the visual philosophy traditions in Turkic-speaking regions, the influence of digital technologies on the visual arts, museum management, contemporary presentation methods, and the role of miniature art in cultural diplomacy.

Prominent scholars, art historians, and creative professionals from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Romania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan participated in the event.

The participation of international experts allowed for a broad exchange of ideas on the contemporary research perspectives of Eastern miniature heritage.

Participants also reached significant agreements to expand scientific collaboration, promote joint research initiatives, and further the visibility of miniature art on modern platforms.