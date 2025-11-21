Azerbaijan to establish Media Excellence Center to combat disinformation in D-8 countries

21 November 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Media Excellence Center is being established on the initiative and recommendation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Its primary objectives include combating disinformation and fake news in D-8 countries, enhancing professional expertise in the media sector, organizing personnel training programs, and implementing relevant projects.

Azernews reports that this was announced today by Ahmed Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, while speaking to journalists at the D-8 Media Forum held in Baku.

Ismayilov emphasized that the forum aims to foster international and regional cooperation among media entities of D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization member states, improve collaboration in countering disinformation in the digital environment, and establish a platform for mutual cooperation.

“At the forum, a strategic plan for the creation of the D-8 Media Excellence Center is being discussed. The center’s strategic plan has already been presented to forum participants. By the end of the day, recommendations from media experts and government officials from D-8 countries will be incorporated into the center’s future strategic framework,” he added.

The D-8 Media Forum, themed “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity,” is currently taking place in Baku. The event brings together heads of media agencies, leading media organizations from D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization member states, senior government officials, and distinguished media experts.