Azerbaijani flag bearers for ISG closing ceremony determined

21 November 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games have been determined, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani flag will be carried by Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov and Sabina Karimova, a member of the national fencing team.

The ceremony will take place at the PNU Stadium and will start at 21:00 (Baku time).

Azerbaijani team has won a total of 55 medals so far, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze.

On the final day of the Games, the Azerbaijani athletes are competing in three sports: jiu-jitsu, para-powerlifting, and freestyle wrestling.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the sixth edition of the multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Around 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports.