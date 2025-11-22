Leyla Aliyeva visits newly opened veterinary clinic at Lankaran State University [PHOTOS]
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, together with Alena Aliyeva, visited the newly established Veterinary Clinic operating under Lankaran State University, Azernews reports.
The delegation was briefed on the clinic’s offices, laboratories and modern medical equipment designed for the examination and treatment of animals. It was noted that the facility not only contributes to protecting the health of domestic and wild animals across the region but also serves as an important educational base for students specializing in Veterinary studies at the university.
During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with students and members of the teaching staff, listened to their views, and closely familiarized herself with ongoing efforts to strengthen professional training and capacity building in the veterinary field.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!