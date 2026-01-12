Heydar Aliyev Center set to host exhibition by renowned American sculptor

12 January 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On January 16, an exhibition by American sculptor and artist Carole Feuerman will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

Carole Feuerman is renowned for creating full-body sculptures with a powerful realist impact and is especially known for her figurative works depicting swimmers and dancers. The exhibition to be presented in Baku, "Reborn into the Water," spans a broad period of the artist's career, from her works of the 1970s to the swimmer figures of recent decades.

The "Swimmers" series is a symbolic expression of Feuerman's art. Crafted from resin, painted bronze, and stainless steel, the sculptures invite viewers to rediscover the unyielding strength of the human body. The artist does not refer solely to physical strength; through her works, she also emphasizes the importance of reflecting on inner strength that overcomes personal and social challenges. "Reborn into the Water" is both a personal narrative and a reflection of broader social thought. Through the works in the exhibition, the sculptor aims to promote empathy and to transcend outdated ways of thinking. Feuerman's work "Ruth" will be presented to the public for the first time precisely at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

To date, Carole Feuerman's works have been exhibited at prestigious venues around the world. Her outdoor installations have been displayed at locations such as Park Avenue and Central Park in New York, the Poydras Corridor in New Orleans, and Avenue George V in Paris.

Today, Carole Feuerman's sculptures adorn more than 30 museum collections and various public spaces worldwide, and are also held in private collections.