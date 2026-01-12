Iran protests death toll reportedly surpasses 500

12 January 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran has proposed negotiations with Washington following his warning that the United States could strike the Islamic Republic over its violent crackdown on demonstrators, as activists reported that at least 544 people have been killed in protests across the country, Azernews reports via Politico.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said his administration is considering a range of responses, including cyberattacks and direct military strikes by the United States or Israel. According to sources familiar with internal White House discussions, these options are being actively reviewed by Trump and his national security team.

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump said. Responding to Iran’s warnings of retaliation, he added: “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Trump stated that contacts are underway to arrange a meeting with Tehran, but stressed that developments on the ground could force Washington to act before any talks take place. “I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” he said. “Iran wants to negotiate.”

He reiterated that Iran had reached out directly: “The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate.”

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials regarding the proposed talks. At the same time, Tehran warned that U.S. and Israeli forces would be considered “legitimate targets” if military force is used to protect protesters.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 10,600 people have been detained during the past two weeks of unrest. The group reported that 496 protesters and 48 members of the security forces were among the dead. The Associated Press noted that it has been unable to independently verify these figures, as Iran has not released official casualty numbers.

With internet access severely restricted and phone lines cut, assessing the scale of the protests from outside Iran has become increasingly difficult. Activists and observers fear that the information blackout may be enabling hardliners within Iran’s security services to intensify the crackdown.

Despite the restrictions, protests reportedly continued over the weekend in Tehran and other major cities, with videos circulating online and at least one Tehran official acknowledging the demonstrations in state media.