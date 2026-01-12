Azerbaijan to destroy expired ammunition in Pirakashkul and Agdara

12 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Expired and unusable ammunition will be safely destroyed in the Pirakashkul and Agdara areas between January 12 and 16, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry stated that the controlled disposal operations will involve military ordnance that has reached the end of its service life and is no longer suitable for use. The process will be carried out in accordance with established safety procedures to prevent any risk to civilians or the environment.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that residents in nearby areas may hear explosion sounds during the designated period. However, the ministry stressed that there is no cause for concern, noting that the detonations will be conducted under strict supervision by specialized units.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unnecessary alarm. The ministry reiterated its commitment to transparency and public safety, adding that such operations are routine measures aimed at ensuring the secure handling and elimination of outdated military equipment.