Minor earthquake recorded in Shamakhi district

12 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, approximately 9 kilometers south of the Pirqulu seismic station, in the early hours of the morning.

According to information provided by the Republican Seismic Service Center to Azernews, the tremor occurred at 03:07 local time. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located at a depth of 9 kilometers beneath the surface.

Seismologists noted that the earthquake was weak and was not felt by residents in nearby settlements. No damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, or public facilities has been reported, and there were no casualties.

The Seismic Service Center continues to monitor seismic activity across the country, particularly in regions known for tectonic movement. Azerbaijan lies in a seismically active zone, and minor earthquakes are periodically recorded, most of which pose no threat to public safety.