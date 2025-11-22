Titled world's most beautiful girl

22 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Fatima Bosch from Mexico has been crowned the winner of the international beauty pageant Miss Universe, Azernews reports.

The crown was presented by the outgoing titleholder, Victoria Teilvig of Denmark, Miss Universe 2024. The first runner-up was the representative from Thailand, while third, fourth, and fifth places went to contestants from Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d'Ivoire, respectively.

The award ceremony began with the announcement of the 30 finalists. Most participants were then eliminated, leaving contestants from India, Guadeloupe, China, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Rwanda, Côte d'Ivoire, Colombia, the Netherlands, Cuba, Bangladesh, Japan, Puerto Rico, the USA, Mexico, the Philippines, Zimbabwe, Costa Rica, Malta, Chile, Canada, Croatia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Guatemala, Palestine, Nicaragua, and France.

From this group, contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d'Ivoire advanced to the next stage. The judges then selected the final five participants: Pravinar Singh from Thailand, Ahtis Manalo from the Philippines, Stephanie Abesali from Venezuela, Fatima Bosch from Mexico, and Olivia Yase from Côte d'Ivoire.

Fatima Bosch, known for her elegance, charisma, and advocacy work, stood out during the competition. Her win highlights Mexico’s continued strong presence in the pageant world. Observers also noted that this year’s contest showcased unprecedented cultural diversity, with finalists representing countries from every corner of the globe, emphasizing beauty in all its forms.

The event also featured several memorable moments on stage, including dynamic talent performances and national costume displays that celebrated the rich traditions of each contestant’s home country.