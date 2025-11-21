Mingachevir Theater to host master classes on theater art

21 November 2025 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

The project "Professional Theater Classes in the Regions" is underway in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The initiative is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

The next series of master classes will be held at Mingachevir State Drama Theater on November 24-30.

The master classes will be conducted by Honored Artist and actor Gasim Nagi, along with theater scholar Daglar Yusif, an employee of MEMİM.

Launched in October of last year, the project "Professional Theater Classes in the Regions" seeks to improve the professional level of theater collectives, create an active creative environment, highlight current trends in theater arts, and facilitate the exchange of experience.

