Mugham Center celebrates 5th anniversary of glorious Victory [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center in Baku has hosted an event to mark the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

Organized by Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, with support from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the event program featured a literary and artistic program, including the screening of the documentary "Shadowless World," which explores the nuances of miniature art.

The evening began with the Azerbaijan National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence in honor of the country's martyrs.

Attendees included representatives from Azerbaijan's diplomatic corps, international organizations, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and prominent figures from the fields of science and culture.

Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, stressed the significance of Azerbaijan's glorious victory, which symbolizes the strength, unity, and indomitable will of the Azerbaijani people.

She also addressed the importance of the documentary "Shadowless World" (Kölgəsiz dünya), which showcases the rich tradition of miniature art, a distinguished aspect of Turkic art.

Aktoty Raimkulova pointed out that the preservation, study, and promotion of miniature art are vital for maintaining the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world. She described miniature art as a powerful form of visual poetry, where colors, lines, and images convey stories without the need for words. She also acknowledged the important role of MP Gunay Afandiyeva, the foundation's first president, in the production of the film.

Following the speeches, the event continued with a series of musical and artistic performances. Honored Artist Bayimkhanim Valiyeva performed the "Khudayar Taznifi," young singer Khasay Shikhiyev sang "Ey Vətən," and celebrated mugham singer Ayshan Mehdiyeva performed the "Garabagh" oriental piece. Actor Tural Ahmad recited Ramiz Gusarchayli's poem "The Flag of Azerbaijan," and the dance group from the No. 3 Children and Youth Development Center also presented a performance.

Professor Rabbiyyat Aslanova, Head of the Department of History of Philosophy and Cultural Studies at Baku State University, shared her thoughts on the documentary "Shadowless World."

She praised the film for its role in not only introducing miniature art to a broader audience but also in illustrating the richness and aesthetic significance of Azerbaijani cultural heritage. Aslanova explained that the film offers a deeper understanding of miniature art, enabling both young generations and the general public to appreciate its complexities.

She emphasized that miniature art goes beyond its visual beauty, conveying deep spiritual and historical messages. Aslanova noted that each viewer perceives miniatures through their own experiences, emotions, and perspectives, making the art form a unique reflection of both individual and collective cultural heritage.

After the speeches, the documentary "Shadowless World," directed by Jamila Hashimova and Afaq Mammadova from the "Artel" company, was screened. The film's primary goal is to share the fine details of miniature art with a wider audience and to shed light on the historical and cultural values embedded within this art form.

The event was held in honor of the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. It also served as an occasion to remember the heroes and veterans who sacrificed their lives during the war.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, reflecting on their contributions to Azerbaijan's victory and national pride.