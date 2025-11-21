Azerbaijan strengthens multilateral engagement as Baku hosts D-8 Media Forum

21 November 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In today’s complex global landscape, small states often face the challenge of navigating international norms while advancing national interests. Azerbaijan presents a compelling example of strategic diplomacy, balancing adherence to global standards with the flexibility to set its own terms when necessary—a hallmark of professional statecraft.

Azerbaijan’s nuanced diplomacy is reflected not only in its bilateral relations but also in its active engagement with regional and multilateral initiatives, such as the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organisation. Currently, the D-8 Media Forum on “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity” is underway in Baku, bringing together heads of media agencies, leading media organisations from D-8 member states, high-ranking officials, and renowned experts. The forum represents Azerbaijan’s proactive approach to fostering collaboration in areas that extend beyond traditional diplomacy, emphasising the strategic role of media in shaping public opinion, building trust, and promoting regional cohesion.

Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organisation during the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024. Subsequently, on March 19, 2025, the country officially submitted the ratification documents of the D-8 Charter to the Secretariat in Istanbul, thereby attaining full membership. This milestone reflects both the trust of existing member states and Azerbaijan’s growing role in multilateral economic cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev has highlighted that the D-8, operating for nearly three decades, is now expanding—a testament to Azerbaijan’s strong diplomatic ties, credibility, and cooperative engagement with all member states. By hosting the Media Forum, Azerbaijan signals its commitment to strengthening dialogue and developing a reliable information environment, which is essential for fostering mutual understanding and regional solidarity.

It is also worth noting that last week, Azerbaijan was accepted as a full member of the Central Asian “G6” format based on a decision by the Heads of State of the region. This milestone reflects Azerbaijan’s growing integration into regional multilateral platforms.

Joining such organisations offers Azerbaijan strategic advantages. Instead of acting alone, the country can amplify its voice and influence by participating in collective frameworks. Currently, Azerbaijan implements a balanced and exemplary foreign policy, taking into account both geostrategic considerations and broader international factors. This approach strengthens ties not only with immediate neighbours but also with countries spanning from East to West and North to South. Through these relationships, Azerbaijan not only fosters its own development but also enhances its regional power and global influence.

Multilateral engagement also contributes to regional development. The D-8 countries, for example, with a combined population of 1.2 billion and substantial economic potential, are capable of supporting one another. At the same time, political divergences among these nations can pose challenges to economic integration. Yet, shared interests—such as common religion, culture, and historical ties—can serve as powerful drivers of cooperation and economic growth. In this sense, regional unity is both a source and measure of regional power.

As President Ilham Aliyev emphasised, the D-8 platform, now spanning three continents, offers significant opportunities to promote development in critical areas, including sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, global climate change mitigation, and energy security. "Azerbaijan has transformed into an important actor of regional and international cooperation by building multifaceted partnerships with D-8 countries in energy, transportation and communication spheres,” the President noted.

It is also important to recall Azerbaijan’s proactive role in climate initiatives. During COP29 in Baku, the country stressed the importance of accessible climate finance, particularly for small island states facing critical environmental threats. This commitment continues at COP30 in Brazil, building on the legacy of Azerbaijan’s initiatives. Even prior to these events, during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, including 20 small island nations. This approach underscores a broader principle: developed countries, particularly those with a colonial past, have a responsibility to provide financial and technical assistance to nations most affected by climate change, rather than allowing the costs of global development to fall disproportionately on smaller states.

Beyond climate and economic development, Azerbaijan recognises the strategic importance of media in shaping regional cooperation. As President Aliyev stated, “The information cannot rest as a mere news in the contemporary world as it plays an important role in shaping confidence and understanding between peoples by turning into a main driving force of international relations, public opinion and economic development.”

Azerbaijan has consistently hosted prestigious international media events, establishing itself as a hub for dialogue and exchange. Since 2023, the Global Media Forum has been held annually in Shusha, attracting representatives from over 50 countries. Following this model, the D-8 Media Forum brings together public and political figures, communication experts, and media professionals from member states to address emerging challenges in the global information space and advance shared objectives.

The forum aims to establish reliable collaboration among media organisations to create an accurate, impartial, and responsible information environment. In today’s world, information drives international relations and economic development and plays a central role in fostering mutual understanding among nations. For the D-8 countries, this shared media cooperation can strengthen regional cohesion and trust.

Azerbaijan’s experience demonstrates the stakes involved: during the 2020 Patriotic War, the country was targeted by disinformation campaigns that distorted the facts. Nevertheless, the truth prevailed, and the Azerbaijani Army achieved victory, liberating occupied territories despite significant external pressures. This experience highlights the necessity of cross-border media collaboration to counter disinformation effectively.

To this end, the Centre for Media Excellence is being established under the initiative and guidance of President Aliyev. As Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, explained, the centre will combat fake news, enhance media professionalism, organise training programs, and implement media-related projects across D-8 countries.

Azerbaijan’s engagement with the D-8 reflects a multi-dimensional approach to foreign policy that uses multilateral platforms to support regional development and advance cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, climate action, and media governance. Through initiatives like the D-8 Media Forum, which aims to strengthen collaboration, enhance information security, and promote professional media standards among member states, Azerbaijan contributes to the creation of a more cohesive and resilient D-8 community while supporting efforts to address emerging challenges in the global information environment.