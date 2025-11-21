Mugham concert captivates audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center (IMC) has hosted another spectacular event within "Azerbaijani Mugham" project, Azernews reports.

The music evening themed "Destgah Mugham", focused on the performance of "Shur", one of the most classical and beloved mughams in Azerbaijani music.

The concert featured performances by Rauf Jafarov, Sarhan Mirzoyev, and Yusif Jafarbayli, all of whom are laureates of the Mugham Television Contest. The event was accompanied by the IMC's musical ensemble, under the direction of tar player Rashad Ibrahimov. The concert program aroused great interest among the k

Being one of the oldest musical styles in the East, mugham music never ceases to amaze music enthusiasts around the globe, serving as a major element in uniting people.

The mugham contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun, and three collateral kinds - Shahnaz, Sarendj, and Chaargah in some other form.

"Shur" is considered one of the fundamental mughams in Azerbaijan's professional musical tradition, known for its ability to express a wide range of emotions, including joy, light sorrow, nostalgia, and spiritual depth. It is often described as the "mugham of heartfelt warmth" and is frequently associated with feelings of love and emotional connection.

The "Azerbaijani Mugham" project's primary objective is to preserve and develop the classical tradition of Azerbaijani mugham, ensuring its legacy is passed on to future generations. In today's rapidly changing world, the importance of such initiatives is especially profound.

For young performers, participating in these programs provides them with a deeper understanding of the philosophy behind mugham, helping them master its intricate stylistic elements while maintaining a living link between tradition and modernity.

Through this project, emerging talents are given a platform to grow, and audiences have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the richness of Azerbaijan's national musical heritage time and again.

The International Mugham Center (IMC), a prominent cultural landmark in Baku, has become a symbol of the city's identity, distinguished by its unique architectural design and prime location.

The center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The Mugham Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

The Center also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.

In 2025, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

This new status contributes to improving the financial well-being of the people working at the center, which has been one of the leading concert institutions in Baku for many years.