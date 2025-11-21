Azernews.Az

Friday November 21 2025

Gold production rises as Azerbaijan sets new records in copper and silver output

21 November 2025 18:07 (UTC+04:00)
Gold production rises as Azerbaijan sets new records in copper and silver output
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan increased its gold production to 2,593 kilograms in the first 10 months of 2025, marking a...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more