Azernews.Az

Friday November 21 2025

Trade turnover with China continues to grow

21 November 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover with China continues to grow
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

This upward trend underscores China’s position as one of Azerbaijan’s key trade partners, driven by expanding cooperation across sectors ranging from industrial goods to technologies and consumer products.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more