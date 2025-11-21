Azernews.Az

BYD launches new electric car in Israel

21 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
BYD launches new electric car in Israel

Chinese automaker BYD officially launched sales of its new electric car model in Israel on Thursday, the company’s Israeli dealership, Shlomo Motors, announced, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

