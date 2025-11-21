Azernews.Az

Saturday November 22 2025

Japan restarts top nuclear plant

21 November 2025 22:48 (UTC+04:00)
The governor of Japan’s Niigata Prefecture announced on Friday that he would allow the partial restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest, as part of Japan’s efforts to revive its nuclear industry and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports, Azernews reports.

