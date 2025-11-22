Genesis GV60 Magma targets Mercedes-AMG and BMW M

22 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Genesis has unveiled the GV60 Magma, the brand’s first high-performance model, positioning it to compete directly with long-established rivals such as Mercedes-AMG and BMW M, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year in Ulsan, South Korea, with a domestic launch planned for January. The GV60 Magma will then expand to European markets, starting with Germany, the UK, and Switzerland in the second quarter, followed by France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The highly anticipated Magma variant is based on the same architecture as the standard GV60—Genesis’s first dedicated electric vehicle built on the E-GMP platform, shared with Hyundai Motor Group siblings like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. This platform allows for fast charging, long range, and impressive performance capabilities.

Visually, the GV60 Magma emphasizes its sporty character with a lowered stance on 21-inch wheels, flared vented arches, and a striking rear diffuser complemented by Genesis’s signature rear wing. Inside, the cabin is expected to blend luxury materials with advanced tech features, including a driver-focused digital display and customizable performance settings.

Genesis aims to position the Magma not just as a performance EV, but as a statement of the brand’s evolving identity—blending cutting-edge electric technology with the excitement and prestige traditionally associated with high-performance German cars. Analysts suggest that this model could redefine perceptions of electric performance vehicles, especially in markets where German rivals have long dominated.