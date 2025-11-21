OpenAI launches ChatGPT group chats worldwide

21 November 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has officially rolled out the ChatGPT group chat feature globally for all users, including those on the free plan as well as Go, Plus, and Pro subscriptions. The launch follows a week of pilot testing in selected regions, including Japan and New Zealand, Azernews reports.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the new feature allows multiple users to have shared conversations with ChatGPT in a single chat thread.

OpenAI representatives note that this update transforms ChatGPT from a personal assistant into a collaborative tool where friends, colleagues, or family members can plan activities, create content, and make decisions together. At the same time, the AI can assist by searching for information, summarizing data, and comparing different options to help groups reach informed decisions.

Up to 20 participants can join a single group chat after accepting an invitation. Each participant’s personal settings and memory remain private. To start a group chat, users simply click on the people icon and add participants directly or via a link. All invited members must complete a short profile with their name, username, and avatar. When a new participant joins an existing chat, a separate copy of the conversation is created, leaving the original thread unchanged.

ChatGPT is designed to recognize when it should contribute to the conversation and when it is better to stay silent. Users can also tag the AI using the ChatGPT mention to prompt a response. In addition, the AI can react with emojis and even reference participants’ avatars, adding a playful and interactive dimension to group discussions.

The introduction of group chats comes less than two weeks after the release of the GPT-5.1 model, which includes Instant and Thinking modes, offering faster responses and enhanced reasoning capabilities.

Interestingly, this new feature could transform how people collaborate online. Beyond casual chats, it opens opportunities for team brainstorming, study groups, family planning, and even creative projects. Experts suggest that by blending social interaction with AI assistance, group chats may redefine collaborative work and make ChatGPT an integral part of everyday teamwork.