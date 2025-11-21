Uber launches robot deliveries in UK

21 November 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uber announced on Thursday that it will partner with Starship Technologies to introduce autonomous robot deliveries in the UK starting in December, with plans to expand to additional European markets next year and the United States in 2027, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Initially, Uber Eats customers in the Leeds and Sheffield areas will be able to receive deliveries from Starship’s robots, the company said.

This partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations Uber has established with autonomous vehicle and robotics companies as it increasingly focuses on automating its services to drive growth and efficiency. In the United States, Uber already works with Avride and Serve Robotics to provide robotic food deliveries.

Starship, based in San Francisco, will deploy robots operating at Level 4 autonomy, meaning they can navigate and complete deliveries within a designated area without human intervention. The robots are equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and AI systems to safely avoid obstacles, interact with pedestrians, and ensure timely deliveries.

Experts suggest that this move could significantly reduce delivery costs, speed up service in congested urban areas, and provide a glimpse of the future of “last-mile” logistics. Interestingly, some of Starship’s robots are designed to carry multiple orders simultaneously, and users can track the robots in real time via the Uber Eats app, making the experience interactive and futuristic.

With the rise of autonomous technology, partnerships like Uber and Starship’s signal a shift in the delivery industry, where smart robotics and AI could become as commonplace as traditional couriers within a few years.