Two key clashes to highlight matchday action in the Misli premier league

22 November 2025 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Two matches of the XII round of the Misli Premier League will take place today.

According to Azernews, the first match of the day will see Turan Tovuz face Araz-Nakhchivan at 15:00. The Tovuz side currently holds second place with 22 points, while the Nakhchivan club stands sixth with 19 points.

The second match will kick off at 17:30, with Zira hosting Gabala. “Qartallar” sit fifth with 20 points, while the home side is positioned 11th with 5 points.

Misli Premier League – XII round

November 22

15:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Turan Tovuz

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Jamil Guliyev, Gulnura Akbarzade, Emin Aliyev

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov

AVAR: Vugar Hasanli

Referee-inspector: Omar Pashayev

AFFA representative: Eldar Mammadov

Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena

17:30 – Zira vs Gabala

Referees: Elvin Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Ali Aliyev

VAR: Nijat Ismayilli

AVAR: Vusal Mammadov

Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov

AFFA representative: Yavar Rahimov

Venue: Zira Sports Complex stadium

It should be noted that the round will conclude on November 23. In earlier games, Kapez defeated Karvan-Yevlax 2:1 away, while Qarabag overcame Sumgayit 4:2.