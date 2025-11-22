Two key clashes to highlight matchday action in the Misli premier league
Two matches of the XII round of the Misli Premier League will take place today.
According to Azernews, the first match of the day will see Turan Tovuz face Araz-Nakhchivan at 15:00. The Tovuz side currently holds second place with 22 points, while the Nakhchivan club stands sixth with 19 points.
The second match will kick off at 17:30, with Zira hosting Gabala. “Qartallar” sit fifth with 20 points, while the home side is positioned 11th with 5 points.
Misli Premier League – XII round
November 22
15:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Turan Tovuz
Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Jamil Guliyev, Gulnura Akbarzade, Emin Aliyev
VAR: Rashad Ahmadov
AVAR: Vugar Hasanli
Referee-inspector: Omar Pashayev
AFFA representative: Eldar Mammadov
Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena
17:30 – Zira vs Gabala
Referees: Elvin Bayramov, Rahil Ramazanov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Ali Aliyev
VAR: Nijat Ismayilli
AVAR: Vusal Mammadov
Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov
AFFA representative: Yavar Rahimov
Venue: Zira Sports Complex stadium
It should be noted that the round will conclude on November 23. In earlier games, Kapez defeated Karvan-Yevlax 2:1 away, while Qarabag overcame Sumgayit 4:2.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!