Azerbaijani athletes return home with 59 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

23 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes who performed successfully at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have returned home.

Azernews reports that a welcoming ceremony for the athletes took place at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Representatives of the sports community, media, fans, and relatives of the athletes attended the event.

The Azerbaijani team finished the Games with a total of 59 medals — 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze. With this result, Azerbaijan placed 10th in the overall medal standings. Türkiye ranked first, Uzbekistan second, and Iran third.

Athletes from 57 countries competed in the event.