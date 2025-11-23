Azerbaijani athletes return home with 59 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani athletes who performed successfully at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have returned home.
Azernews reports that a welcoming ceremony for the athletes took place at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Representatives of the sports community, media, fans, and relatives of the athletes attended the event.
The Azerbaijani team finished the Games with a total of 59 medals — 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze. With this result, Azerbaijan placed 10th in the overall medal standings. Türkiye ranked first, Uzbekistan second, and Iran third.
Athletes from 57 countries competed in the event.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!