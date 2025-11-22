Zangazur corridor key for Turkic world, says Binali Yildirim

22 November 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Zangazur Corridor, part of the Middle Corridor, will play a crucial role in the development of the Turkic world, Binali Yıldırım, head of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said during a symposium at Selcuk University in Türkiye, Azernews reports.

“The Zangezur Corridor is of particular importance for the future of the Turkic world,” Yıldırım said, noting that the route between Azerbaijan’s western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will help use the Turkic world’s resources for the welfare of its peoples.

Touching on trade, he said that despite a total foreign trade turnover of $1.1 trillion between Turkic states, only $70 billion falls on mutual trade.

Yıldırım also highlighted the need for full use of the 34-letter common Turkic alphabet. “Everything depends on the political will of individual countries and their efforts to implement it. This will take time,” he said.

He added that preparing textbooks on common history, simplifying customs procedures, and developing infrastructure are also key for Turkic integration.