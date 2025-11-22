Azernews.Az

Saturday November 22 2025

Azerbaijan increases liquefied gas production in first ten months of the year

22 November 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases liquefied gas production in first ten months of the year

In January–October of this year, Azerbaijan produced 190 thousand tons of liquefied gas.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more