Azernews.Az

Saturday November 22 2025

Baku leans on fiscal discipline to power post-hydrocarbon transition

22 November 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)
Baku leans on fiscal discipline to power post-hydrocarbon transition
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

For years, Azerbaijan’s economic narrative has resembled a familiar commodity-state arc: strong growth when oil prices rise, inevitable tightening when they fall, and a policy debate perpetually circling around how to diversify—yet rarely delivering one. That script may now be changing. And unlike earlier cycles marked by political declarations and modest reforms, today’s transformation is increasingly visible where it matters most: in the data.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more