State Film Fund honors prominent theater and film actor [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted a commemorative evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of the prominent theater and film actor, People's Artist Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov, Azernews reports.

The event began with the opening of a photo exhibition showcasing the life and work of the actor.

The Director of the State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev, shared personal memories about M. Sheykhzamanov's film career and dubbing activities.

People's Artists Abdul Makhmudov and Khalida Guliyeva, Professor Ilham Rahimli, Honored Journalist Akif Ali, and Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Firudin Gurbansoy expressed their thoughts about the distinguished artist.

The actor's daughter, Afaq Sheykhzamanova, expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Film Fund for organizing the event.

A video feature reflecting Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov's work, fragments from the films he appeared in, and archival footage of film figures Amaliya Panahova, Elkhan Gasimov, and Tofig Ismayilov speaking at the actor's 95th and 100th anniversaries were also presented as part of the event.

Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov (1915-1984) was one of the most esteemed actors of Azerbaijan,Born in 1915 in Ganja, he left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani cultural history.

His passion for acting also began to sprout during these school years. While still in secondary school, he joined the theater studio. In 1934, at the initiative of Habib Ismayilov, the director of the Jafar Jabbarly State Drama Theater in Ganja, Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov was invited to the theater. He made his debut in the play "The Hindu Girl" by A. Hamidi, playing the small role of Brahma.

During his time at the theater, he created memorable characters in plays such as "Vagif" (Eldar), "Farhad and Shirin" (Farhad), "Yashar" (Imamyar), "Two Brothers" (Yuri), and others.

In 1954, he began working at the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater named after M. Azizbayov.

From that point onward, his career path in the arts began to shine even brighter. He became more widely recognized and loved for his diverse roles. At the theater, Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov created outstanding psychological and dramatic characters in such productions as "Farhad and Shirin", "Othello", "Gachag Nabi", and "Vagif".

Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov made his first appearance on the big screen in 1955 in the film "Bakhtiyar", where he played the role of Rajabov. This marked the beginning of his successful film career. He later appeared in many films produced by the Jafar Jabbarly Azerbaijan Film Studio, including "Under the Scorching Sun", "Leyli and Majnun", "The Secret of a Fortress", "To Forgive or Not", "Nasimi", and others.

In 1963, the great actor took on the role of Şirin kişi in the musical comedy film "Where is Ahmad?", directed by Adil Iskandarov, based on the screenplay by Sabit Rahman.

The film was based on a screenplay that had been stored in the studio's archives for a while. However, director Adil Iskandarov became interested in it and decided to bring it to life. The cast was handpicked by Iskandarov himself, featuring renowned actors such as Najiba Malikova, Mammadreza Sheykhzamanov, Mustafa Mardanov, Aliagha Aghayev, Lutfali Abdullayev, Beshir Safaroglu, along with young talents like Siyavush Shafiyev, Tohfa Azimova, Seyavush Aslan, Novruz Akhundov, and Eldaniz Zeynalov.

It was the first time a director personally selected five actors to join a film production. The filming took place across several locations, including Baku, Ganja, Goygol, Shamakhi, and Hajikand, with all dance sequences filmed at the Green Theatre.

Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov created yet another memorable character, playing Isfandiyar in the film "The Sound of the Flute" (1975), directed by Rasim Ojagov and based on the screenplay by Isa Huseynov.

In 1974, he was honoured with the title of People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, recognising his significant impact on the arts. His dedication to his craft and his outstanding performances were also acknowledged posthumously when he was awarded the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1984, shortly after his passing.

Mammadrza Sheykhzamanov passed away on January 25, 1984, at the age of 68. His legacy, however, lives on through his remarkable contributions to Azerbaijani theatre and cinema.