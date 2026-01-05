Maduro arrives at New York courthouse
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife arrived on Monday at a New York federal courthouse for their initial court appearance and arraignment, Azernews reports.
The president of the Bolivarian Republic is slated to appear in court today on drug and weapons charges, a few days after being apprehended in Caracas in a shock US military operation.
Maduro was transported to a nearby helipad from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. After that, he was flown to the southernmost point of Manhattan, a short distance across the East River.
