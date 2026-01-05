ANAMA reveals number of mines and UXOs cleared in liberated territories [PHOTO/VIDEO]
Large-scale humanitarian demining efforts continued across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories throughout 2025, resulting in the discovery and neutralization of thousands of explosive hazards, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.
According to the agency's official report, a total of 1,861 anti-tank mines, 4,963 anti-personnel mines, and 52,392 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and rendered harmless during the year.
ANAMA reported that as part of these operations, 69,205.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war, significantly improving safety conditions and supporting ongoing reconstruction and resettlement efforts.
Mine clearance activities were carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), and the State Border Service (SBS), alongside four private companies. Operations covered a wide range of areas, including Tartar, Agdara, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!