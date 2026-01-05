ANAMA reveals number of mines and UXOs cleared in liberated territories [PHOTO/VIDEO]

5 January 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Large-scale humanitarian demining efforts continued across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories throughout 2025, resulting in the discovery and neutralization of thousands of explosive hazards, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

According to the agency's official report, a total of 1,861 anti-tank mines, 4,963 anti-personnel mines, and 52,392 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and rendered harmless during the year.

ANAMA reported that as part of these operations, 69,205.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war, significantly improving safety conditions and supporting ongoing reconstruction and resettlement efforts.

Mine clearance activities were carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), and the State Border Service (SBS), alongside four private companies. Operations covered a wide range of areas, including Tartar, Agdara, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.