Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Sultan Opera House in Muscat [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recently visited the Sultan Opera House in Muscat, Oman.

According to Azernews, the Opera House officially opened in 2011 and has since become one of Oman’s most important cultural and artistic venues. It hosts music nights, theatrical performances, conferences, and a variety of other events. The Opera House also features an art gallery, showcasing works that reflect both Oman’s rich artistic heritage and the creative diversity of numerous other countries.

The Sultan Opera House is recognized as the second-largest opera venue in the Arab world.

The Opera House maintains a collaborative relationship with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, fostering cultural exchange and artistic cooperation between the two nations.