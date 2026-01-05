Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Sultan Opera House in Muscat [PHOTOS]
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recently visited the Sultan Opera House in Muscat, Oman.
According to Azernews, the Opera House officially opened in 2011 and has since become one of Oman’s most important cultural and artistic venues. It hosts music nights, theatrical performances, conferences, and a variety of other events. The Opera House also features an art gallery, showcasing works that reflect both Oman’s rich artistic heritage and the creative diversity of numerous other countries.
The Sultan Opera House is recognized as the second-largest opera venue in the Arab world.
The Opera House maintains a collaborative relationship with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, fostering cultural exchange and artistic cooperation between the two nations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!