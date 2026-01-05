Permit deadline extended for solar power plant project in Garadagh

5 January 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

The deadline for obtaining a construction permit for a solar power plant in the renewable energy zone of Garadagh district has been extended, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant resolution on December 30, 2025. Under the document, the period for securing a permit to build a solar power plant on a land plot designated for renewable energy use in the Pirsaat settlement of Garadagh district in Baku has been extended by one year.

The resolution also stipulates that if a construction permit is issued, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture must inform the Cabinet of Ministers from the date the permit is granted. If the permit is not issued within the specified period, the committee is required to notify the Cabinet of Ministers within three days following the expiration of the deadline.

The extension of the construction permit deadline for the solar power plant in Garadagh district comes amid Azerbaijan’s broader push to accelerate renewable energy development and diversify its energy mix beyond hydrocarbons. The Garadagh district, particularly the Pirsaat settlement area, has been designated as a renewable energy zone under state planning documents, reflecting its high solar irradiation potential and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has set ambitious targets to expand installed renewable energy capacity, aiming to increase the share of renewables in electricity generation while reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency. The government has prioritised large-scale solar and wind projects, especially in the Absheron Peninsula and the liberated territories, as part of its commitments under international climate frameworks and its national green energy strategy.

The Garadagh solar project is part of this strategic framework and is expected to contribute to strengthening energy security, easing pressure on natural gas consumption in the power sector, and creating conditions for private sector participation in renewable energy generation. However, complex permitting procedures, land-use coordination, technical assessments, and infrastructure planning have occasionally required additional time for project implementation.