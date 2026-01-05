CIS Interior Ministers to convene in Dushanbe to mull security issues

5 January 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in 2026 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the gathering will focus on the implementation of joint programs to combat crime across the CIS, strengthening cooperation in security matters, and enhancing mutual coordination among member states.

The 2025 session of the council took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The CIS comprises Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The Council of Interior Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is one of the key coordination bodies within the CIS framework, bringing together the heads of law-enforcement agencies of member states. Established to facilitate joint action against transnational threats, the council serves as a platform for coordinating policies on combating organised crime, terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and other cross-border security challenges.

Meetings of the council are held regularly and rotate among CIS member states, allowing host countries to shape the agenda in line with regional security priorities. Over the years, the council has overseen the development and implementation of joint operational plans, information-sharing mechanisms, and training programmes for law-enforcement personnel across the CIS space.

The most recent session in 2025, held in Saint Petersburg, focused on enhancing interagency cooperation and adapting joint crime-prevention measures to evolving security risks. The decision to hold the next meeting in Dushanbe in 2026 reflects Tajikistan’s growing role in regional security coordination, particularly given its proximity to Afghanistan and its focus on countering cross-border crime and security threats.