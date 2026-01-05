Shahdag to host Int'l Women's Alpine Skiing tournament for first time

5 January 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Shahdag Tourism Center will host an international alpine skiing tournament for women for the first time, Azernews reports.

The competition is jointly organized by the Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Tourism Center. The tournament will kick off on January 8.

The international event will bring together female athletes from different countries and is expected to contribute to the promotion of winter sports and women's participation in alpine skiing. The competition will run until January 11.

Shahdag Tourism Center is Azerbaijan's leading mountain resort and one of the country's most ambitious tourism projects, combining year‑round outdoor recreation with modern facilities and stunning natural landscapes.

Located just about 29–32 km from Gusar, the resort takes its name from the majestic Shahdag Mountain, which rises to 4,243 m above sea level as part of the Greater Caucasus range.

The center was established under a presidential order to develop winter and summer tourism in Azerbaijan and officially opened in the early 2010s as the country's first ski resort of its kind, set within the scenic Shahdag National Park. It now operates year‑round, offering a wide range of sports and leisure activities for visitors of all ages and skill levels.

Shahdag is a world‑class alpine destination with a high altitude range from 1,435 m to 2,552 m, 37 ski slopes.

This makes it ideal for beginners as well as seasoned ski enthusiasts seeking thrilling downhill experiences amidst breathtaking views of the Caucasus Mountains.

Beyond skiing and snowboarding, the resort offers diverse attractions, including zip lines, snow tubing, quad biking, zip‑line rides, pedestrian lifts, VR zones, and family‑friendly entertainment.

Shahdag's infrastructure supports comfortable stays with multiple hotels, restaurants serving local and international cuisine, spa services, and modern leisure facilities that help make each season memorable.

The center has also been expanding its offerings with new slopes and services designed to host international competitions, further raising Azerbaijan's profile in winter sports.

In recent years, Shahdag has seen significant growth in visitor numbers, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists annually, and has even joined the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts.