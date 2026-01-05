Leyla Aliyeva meets Oman’s First Lady in Muscat

5 January 2026 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recently met with Her Highness Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, First Lady of the Sultanate of Oman, during her visit to Muscat.

According to Azernews, Sayyida Ahad welcomed Leyla Aliyeva warmly and praised her public and charitable activities, which are highly regarded not only in Azerbaijan but also in many countries, including the Gulf Arab states.

The Omani First Lady acknowledged Aliyeva’s support for the environment, arts, and culture, as well as her active involvement in initiatives for children in need and other charitable programs. She also expressed her familiarity with Azerbaijan’s rich traditions in craftsmanship, carpet weaving, and textile arts.

Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and attention shown during the meeting. Emphasizing that this was her first visit to Oman, she highlighted her hope that the meeting would strengthen future collaboration between cultural and artistic institutions in both countries, particularly in the fields of arts, crafts, and carpet weaving.

Aliyeva underscored Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions in carpet weaving and textiles and emphasized the importance of experience exchange in these areas. During the discussion, both sides agreed to develop joint projects in the mentioned fields, paving the way for closer cultural and artistic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman.