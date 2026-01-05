Festive concert brings joy to Ganja State Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a festive concert program titled "Into the New Year – Together with Us", Azernews reports.

The grand musical evening created a truly celebratory atmosphere for both local residents and art enthusiasts.

The New Year concert impressed the audience with its diverse repertoire, vibrant stage design, and high-level performances.

The program featured the Pop Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, under the direction of Shahriyar Taghiyev, performing both contemporary and classical pop music, earning enthusiastic applause.

The Dance Ensemble, led by choreographer Sanan Javadov, added energy and flair to the evening with a mix of national and modern dance pieces.

A special highlight was the performance by students from the Ganja Children and Youth Center, which was met with warm and lively applause from the audience.

The concert beautifully showcased the harmonious blend of music, dance, and artistry, leaving guests and performers alike with memorable impressions.

The event shared joy, hope, and festive cheer with the audience, becoming one of the most remarkable events in the cultural life of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.