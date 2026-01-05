Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Cancer Center in Muscat [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recently visited the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Treatment and Research Center in Muscat, Oman.

According to Azernews, Aliyeva was welcomed at the center by Siham Sinaniyya, Executive Director of the medical campus.

During her visit, the Vice President toured various departments of the center and examined the modern medical equipment used in the treatment of cancer.

At the conclusion of the visit, gifts were presented to the medical center on behalf of Leyla Aliyeva for patients receiving treatment.

The Sultan Qaboos Cancer Center was established under the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s directive to provide medical services to cancer patients.

In 2023, the center received international accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI). It became the first public healthcare institution in Oman to achieve such accreditation in a short period, highlighting its commitment to global standards in patient care.